ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend antique cars will rev up their engines and shut down downtown Altoona all for a good cause.

The annual Downtown Altoona Cruise-In from the Blair County Antique Auto Club is back on Saturday at Heritage Plaza from 2:30 to 8 p.m. All are welcome to bring their antique cars for a $5 donation, and all proceeds will go to a local charity to be named later.

Event organizers say there’s no judging, and no preparation is required. Event organizer Rick Spielvogle set the example by showing off his 1962 Dodge truck that has rust marks and different shades of paint.

“As you can see, it’s a bring-what-you-got show,” Spielvogle said. “And here’s one of the examples of bring what you got. Don’t be afraid to bring them down, because if they’re any worse than this, you really got a treasure.”

Spielvogle encourages all antique car owners to bring their cars in for the cruise on Saturday.

The Altoona Antique car show also has their very own t-shirt design

Car owners will also have a chance to show off their rides in an hour-long cruise around the downtown streets. The cruise starts at 2:30 p.m., but Spielvogle said cars can start lining up at 11:30 a.m.

Food will be available, all from non-profit vendors.