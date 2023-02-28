BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Antis Township invited Antis and Bellwood residents to its public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Bellwood-Antis Public Library to determine the fate and future of the community pool.

During Tuesday’s meeting presentations were done and each offered some possible choices for the future of the pool.

Community members will soon get a survey to offer some more feedback to the township.

“We’re going to come up with three options for the renovation,” Edwin Wallover, the president of Wallover Architects Inc said. “And then once that is presented to the community one option of those three will be selected as the direction to go.”

Second grader Juliana Diossa had her birthday party at the pool and hopes it remains open.

“Swimming there was so much fun I love the food at the concession stand,” Diossa said. “Also, I love swimming in the deep end especially because I love to grab into the side of the wall and just dipping down and trying to touch the bottom, it’s so fun.”

Depending on the findings of the survey the township plans to apply for a DCNR grant to help fund the renovations.