CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spring is sprung and the Way Fruit Farm is celebrating this weekend with an Apple Blossom Festival.

The festival is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The farm will be hosting several family-friendly activities and of course a variety of food.

There will be wagon rides that will take you through the blooming orchards, you’ll also be able to walk throughout to get some Instagram-worthy photos. They also have Chris Bell scheduled to perform live at the farm from Noon – 2 p.m.

Pappy’s Popcorn will be serving up some freshly popped kettle corn and the Way Cafe will be open for breakfast and lunch. There will also be lots of fresh apple cider donuts.

They also have several other events scheduled for the upcoming weekends. Keep up to date with the newest events here. The Way Fruit Farm is located at 2355 Halfmoon Valley Rd, Port Matilda.