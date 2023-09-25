CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Annual Apple Cider Festival and Craft Show is returning to Muskrat Beach in Prince Gallitzin.

The festival is on Sunday, Oct. 1 and is expected to bring over 100 vendors of homemade crafts and food vendors. It will also feature cider pressing demonstrations, live music, educational displays, chainsaw carving, hay rides and a petting zoo.

The event is free to attend with donations being collected by the Friends of Prince Gallitzin to help with park improvement projects. There will be pontoon shuttles offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Killbuck Boat Launch.

Bus shuttles will also be offered from Prince Gallitzin Marina from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.