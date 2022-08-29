STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Applications are available to become the next Ferguson Township chief of police after Chief Chris Albright retires in mid-November.

Ferguson Township said it’s looking for a police professional committed to community engagement with an inclusive approach both inside the police department and Ferguson Township as well as within the Centre Region. The chief must have interpersonal skills and demonstrate leadership and management experience in law enforcement.

The application can be found online.

Albright will officially retire in mid-November and respectfully requested that the township not publically acknowledge his retirement in the form of a special event.

“It is difficult to accept his request,” Ferguson Township Manager Centric Martin said. “I will honor and respect his wishes. On behalf of Ferguson Township, we thank Chief Albright for his dedication and service to Ferguson Township Police Department for 30 years.”

Sgt. Ryan Hendrick will serve as the Officer In Charge (OIC) until Albright’s official last day, which is expected to be Nov. 18.

It’s reported Martin executed an agreement with GovHr to assist with the recruitment. It will involve a national search as well as local and regional. There will be an opportunity for members of the public to meet the finalists. Interviews of the finalists are anticipated to take place at the end of October with the intent that a candidate will be selected and be able to begin with the township in early December.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The township said the recruitment process has been underway since July 20 with the input and comments provided by approximately 22 stakeholder interviewees comprised of the Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors and Leadership Team, Ferguson Township Police Department, and local and regional partner representatives.

A brochure for the position can be found online, as well, with more information.