JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Punxsutawney Area School District announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18 that a threat situation has been resolved.

According to their release, there was an investigation into a threat at the Punxsutawney Area High School. The situation was resolved by the administration of the high school and the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department.

They also announced that a suspect was apprehended in their investigation and that there is no longer a threat to any school in the district.

In the release, they also noted that additional police presence will be on the campus for the remainder of the week.

The school did not specify what the threat was in their release.