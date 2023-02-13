CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A water system impacting 4400 residents in Clearfield county now includes new features to ensure clean-filtered drinking water. It’s also giving added protection during emergencies throughout the community.

Clean and reliable water systems are important to many people in the world. Aqua Pennsylvania recently held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the harbor view well station project.

“So over the first ten years we’ve invested over 66 million dollars in the water and wastewater systems both systems were in the state of failure when we took ownership and we’ve made these investments to improve that reliability,” Aqua Pennsylvania Western Area Manager Zach Martin said.

The new system will provide clean drinking water as well as be used for fire protection.

“In that same tenure period, we’ve replaced 60% of the water mains in the system that improves the reliability and enhances the water quality also improves customer service,” Martin said.

A key to this new system is also having fire protection. Before this system, there were no hydrants throughout the Treasure Lake area now there are 50, and plans for more.

“Installation of fire hydrants we’ve installed 50 fire hydrants, more are on their way that improves reliability and there are some insurance benefits for the population as well,” Martin said.

They also expanded their water storage capabilities by adding a water tower that holds half a million gallons of water.

“We’ve installed a second water tower and doubled the capacity of the storage capacity of the drinking water system.”

The future includes replacing more water lines as well as placing more hydrants. But Aqua Pennsylvania is also open to moving throughout the Clearfield County Area.

“So we’re going to continue our water main replacement programs,” Martin added. “That’s part of the biggest thing customers are going to see we’re always looking forward to opportunities to partner with the community of the township and city.”

These upgrades are just a small part of the $108,000,000 infrastructure improvements happening across western Pennsylvania.