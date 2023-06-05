BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Electric cars continue to become more popular, according to J.D. Power, which says its market share for new vehicles purchased has increased by nearly 5% since 2020.

However, repairing and maintaining those vehicles is completely different than traditional vehicles, according to Professionals Auto Body owner Ron Perretta, which is why they’ve invested about $300,000 to expand their electric vehicle (EV) services.

The expansion includes EV scan computers, EV battery removal lifts, EV frame/structural equipment, a new security system and more.

“I think people are taking for granted that you can fix these electrical vehicles like you do a traditional vehicle. That’s the furthest from the truth,” Perretta said. “You can actually damage these electric vehicles thinking you’re repairing them properly when you’re really not.”

Perretta said this tool, used to remove and put back EV car batteries for repair and replacement, costs $6,000.

Professionals Auto Body is certified for collision and maintenance for Teslas and other EVs, but in addition to the equipment expenses, Perretta said the training cost a lot of money and time with 200-plus hours of training per employee with both hands-on and online lessons.

“Almost all of our staff has to go through a series of tests. I believe it’s 24 or 25 different tests you had to take,” Estimator and Shop Foreman Same Barley said. “Some of them were an hour, some of them were 3 hours.”

Most body shops just aren’t biting the bullet yet. Tesla’s website shows the next closest certified collision center from Altoona is in Greensburg, PA, outside of Pittsburgh.

Perretta said their new framing and structural equipment for EVs cost about $130,000.

Perretta thinks it comes down to space and staffing shortages.

“They’re telling us to keep them away from other vehicles because they can burst into flames because of an accident,” Perretta said, adding that’s why they increased their security system. “I got to take a guy out of production or a guy out of the front office and sit them down to do hours and hours of training. Not only do you have the investment of the training, but you have the investment of the loss because they’re not productive anymore.”

Perretta said the lack of certified shops is leaving insurance companies puzzled.

Perretta said a new commercial vacuum system removes toxic fumes while working with aluminum, which is used in many EVs.

“The insurance companies are not training. They don’t understand it,” Perretta said. “You have to pick your insurance company wisely, or all they’re going to do is fight you in fixing your car properly.”

Perretta said it’s probably too early to know when his shop will get the return on investment, but he thinks it’s probably worth it as electric cars keep increasing in popularity.

“My advice to shops, if you want to invest in it, then yeah, that’s the way to go,” Perretta said. “But it is grueling.”

The expansion is the first of a three-part larger expansion in which Perretta said they’ll also be expanding their building. He said the second part will start later this year.