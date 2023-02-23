CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also known as SNAP has been helping people since the COVID-19 pandemic, but with upcoming changes area agencies and food banks are getting ready for a surge of people in need.

“It’s going to have a big impact because we’ve got a very large demographic of aging individuals in this area.” Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Director of Public Relations and Communications, Steve Harmic, said. “Fixed incomes people are already getting hit by inflation and a lot of people it sounds like a positive that social security benefits went up for some of them it’s thrown them over the threshold where they qualify for some of these programs so we could see a huge hardship hit the area.”

Since the pandemic started in 2020, households receiving SNAP benefits have been getting an additional payment in the second half of the month known as an Emergency Allotment. Right now, SNAP benefits are paid in two payments during the month: a regular SNAP benefit in the first half of the month and an extra payment in the second half of the month.

However, changes in federal law mean that states will no longer be able to issue these additional payments. The extra payment in the second half of the month will stop after February 2023.

This means that starting Wednesday, March 1, only one regular SNAP payment will be received, returning to how payment was made prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You have to remember that SNAP is supplemental, its a supplemental nutritional assistance program, so there are great programs out there,” U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson said. Thompson also added that he had no say in this decision.

Many programs are stepping up to continue helping families including the DuBois Area Food Pantry. They say the best thing for people to do, is just to come in.

“Well the best thing they can do is come in and if they meet our service criteria if they live in our service territory we’ll work with them to provide them good nutritious food to meet the needs for themselves and for their family,” President of the DuBois Area Food Pantry John Miller said.

With the snap program ending this means a $94 dollar decrease in monthly payments. With rising costs attributed to inflation, there may be an even bigger hole in some residents’ pockets.

“With this record inflation out of control spending that’s been done the past three years led by my friends on the Democratic Party. It has driven the cost of everything up, gas, groceries and home heating so there are still families struggling for different reasons.” Thompson said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Another federal change affecting older Pennsylvanians is the 2023 cost of living adjustment for Social Security Income (SSI), which prompted an increase to SSI income. SNAP eligibility thresholds – also set at the federal level – did not rise proportionally.

Because of this, approximately 249,000 households will see a decrease in their base SNAP benefits by an average of $40 per household, which will take effect in March when Emergency Allotments end.

DHS anticipates that 5,000 to 20,000 households will be disenrolled from SNAP due to the SSI increase.