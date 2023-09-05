JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — During sporting events, some of the most silencing moments can be the injury of an athlete.

On Friday night in Karns City the entire community stood still as quarterback Mason Martin was injured in the game against Redbank Valley. He had collapsed to the field and first responders came to his aid. He had to be flown to UPMC in Pittsburgh and is fighting for his life.

On Tuesday, September 5, Jefferson and Clearfield County communities came together to show support for Martin, by wearing purple and gold.

“It is important that we all come together to support each other,” Brockway teacher Bret Zimmerman said. “What happened is unfortunate, Mason and Karns city family know that we are here to support them in any way we can.”

Many members of the Brockway football team supported Martin and said that it’s a football family.

“Whenever something like that happens to any player, no matter from where you kind of all feel it as a team,” Brockway Football Player Jendy Cuello said. “The whole district kind of feels it because you never wish for something like that to happen. to one of your players.”

“It’s more than football, and he’s not alone. We’re showing that we support him and keeping him in our thoughts,” Brockway Football Player Reese Yahner said.

“You know, it’s a shame that had to happen. We’re here for him and we’ll get behind him,” Brockway Football Player Andrew Brubaker said.

Businesses, schools and neighbors all joined in the effort to show mason and his family that they are not alone posting to social media with a #Masonstrong

“The DuBois community and I mean surrounding towns, the support they give each other is phenomenal,” Toni Sweeney, Owner of Infuzed IV Bar said. “There’s power in prayer. So keep fighting, rest as much as you need to. We all have your back and we’re here to support you.”

When talking to teachers at Brockway they looked at the situation from a parent’s point of view.

“If anything like that would happen to my two daughters I would be heartbroken. My heart breaks for Mason’s parents and it really puts things in perspective on what is truly important. You cannot take anything for granted, especially your children’s health,” Brockway School Counselor Jessi Donlin said.

Martin’s family told KDKA-TV that Mason suffered a “significant brain bleed as well as a collapsed lung.”

In a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, the family shared an update on Martin’s condition.

Within the last 24 hours Mason has demonstrated some purposeful movement in his arms. His eyes have slightly reacted to light. He is also retracting his legs when his toes are pinched. His lung has completely recovered and his chest tube has been removed. Stacey King Martin

The post further explained the family is waiting to give a social media update until the end of the week. The full post can be found here.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family. It can be found by clicking here