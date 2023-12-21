STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — St. Paul’s Shoe Bank in State College, a ministry of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church & Wesley Foundation, has been giving new shoes to kids in need at no cost for more than three decades.

Volunteers at the shoe bank help give children sneakers, and boots in the winter months on a first-come-first-served basis. One volunteer, Cindy Regel is responsible for buying the shoes for newborns all the way up to age 18.

St. Paul’s Shoe Bank

“It’s nice if they have a new pair of shoes that they can wear and not a pair that has holes in it,” Regel said. “We do have kids that come in with shoes that have holes.”

Almost every Monday, Regel is at the Shoe Dept. Encore, in the Trader Joe’s Plaza, to pick out sneakers. For the last few years, they have provided them with a discount.

“You know kids need a new pair of shoes,” Regel explained. “They go through them. They wear out.”

The shoes are then sorted by size at the shoe bank, which is located in room 203 of the Wesley Student Center. It’s attached to St. Paul’s Methodist Church.

Regel shopping for shoes

Families who have a public assistance medical card or a referral slip from any social service agency can come in to get a pair of sneakers. No appointment is needed.

“We help them put them on and we adjust them and make sure that they have enough room to grow in,” Regel said.

Children up to age three are allowed to get a pair of sneakers every three months. Those three or older can get a pair every six months.

“So I really do like to get them shoes that fit,” Jan Becker, the shoe bank coordinator, said. “We’re pretty adamant about that. And one of the reasons that we go for sneakers is they must have sneakers in school for physical education and it’s the standard shoe for everyone to wear.”

Becker has helped with the shoe bank for years. She is filled with heartwarming stories.

Some of the sneakers at the shoe bank

“One little boy came in with really wide feet and couldn’t get shoes to fit,” Becker said. “We found some and I think it was the first time he ever had comfortable shoes. I can’t explain how he looked. His face was just like in relief that he had a pair of shoes.”

Everyone will leave the shoe bank with a new pair of sneakers, socks and a free book if they want. However, they will also leave with something extra, a smile.

“It’s great to see the smiles on the kids faces when they leave with a new pair of sneakers, but it’s also nice to see the smiles on the parent’s faces too when they realize their kids are getting sneakers for free,” Regel said.

Used shoe rack available for kids and adults

St. Paul’s Shoe Bank primarily serves Centre County residents. It is open almost every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. They close up shop during major holiday weekends and the months of January and July.

There are also some used shoes available for both kids and adults to take.

The volunteers at St. Paul’s Shoe Bank are thankful for all the community members and the church congregation who help financially support this ministry. They are always looking for additional donations. For more information, you can send an email to shoebank@stpaulsc.org.

