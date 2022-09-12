BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An argument over food turned into a fist fight that led one man to smash a cinder block over another man’s head before allegedly strangling him, state police report.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called to the scene of a fight on Aug. 24 on Amber Road in Monroe Township where they spoke to a man in the back of an ambulance. He told them that he got into an argument over food with 35-year-old Brandon Shoop, of Berkeley Springs, W. Va.

He told troopers that Shoop soon turned things physical and hit him with closed fists. The man said he hit Shoop back twice before Shoop picked up half of a cinder block and swung it towards the man’s head.

Before connecting with his skull, the man told police he was able to duck and avoid taking the full force of the hit, according to the criminal complaint. Police noted that the man had a straight red line and contusion behind his ear where he said the cinder block connected. When he fell to the ground, he claimed that Shoop jumped on him and started to strangle him with a forearm to the throat. A female witness pulled Shoop off before Shoop asked the man if he was done, then punched him again.

PSP then spoke with the female witness at the residence who corroborated the man’s story. They noted in the affidavit that half of a cinder block and Shoop’s wallet were laying in the grass with a noticeable dent in the siding of the home.

Shoop was later arraigned and released on $100,000 unsecured bail. He’s now facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation and related lesser charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.