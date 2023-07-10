STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Arize Federal Credit Union announced it will be adding a third location in Centre County — but this office space will be different than the rest.

The credit union announced that its expansion will include a new solar-powered building located at 1145 Benner Pike in State College. The facility is intended to offer an innovative and welcoming atmosphere to enhance the banking experience, according to Arize.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the coming months, and Arize anticipates that it will be completed in 2024.

According to the credit union, the expansion aligns with its long-term growth strategy.

The credit union currently has two other locations in the State College area. One of its offices is located at 2601 E. College Ave., and the other is situated at 650 Science Park Road, according to its website.

Arize Federal Credit Union is a member-owned cooperative that offers a variety of financial services, including savings accounts, loans, mortgages, investment opportunities and digital banking platforms, according to the credit union.

More information about Arize Federal Credit Union can be found on its website.