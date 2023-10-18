BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Arkansas was taken to the Blair County Prison Wednesday after being charged for having multiple sexual encounters with a teenage boy in 2017.

Raven Burrow, 28, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was accused of having sex with a male juvenile who at the time was 15 years old. According to a criminal complaint, state police began investigating Burrow in December 2017 when the teenager claimed he had sex with her in her vehicle on several occasions.

The teen told troopers they performed sexual acts on each other twice in the Logan Valley Mall parking lot in Logan Township, once in East Freedom and on two other occasions at unknown locations.

According to the complaint, the encounters occurred throughout the month of September 2017 when Burrow was 22 years old. She allegedly sent a text message to the teen in December 2017 asking him for sex.

Troopers noted in court documents Burrow has a criminal history with corruption of minor charges. She was arraigned in Blair County Wednesday morning. She’s being held at the prison on $50,000 bail.

Burrow is charged with five felony counts of indecent sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age and five counts of statutory sexual assault.