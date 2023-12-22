ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a robbery at Sheetz in Altoona.

Logan Township police were at Sheetz on Frankstown Road around midnight on Dec. 22, for a reported armed robbery. They said the man pictured below left the scene and headed towards the area of Stillwood Street.

Investigators ask anyone in the area with a security system to check their camera footage. Anyone with information is asked to call the Blair County non-emergency number at 814-940-5952.

Police believe the man is armed and dangerous. You should not attempt to make contact if you see him.