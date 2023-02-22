TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting a man and fleeing with a gun before being arrested and fracturing an officer’s hand in the process.

Tyrone police were called to a home on Clay Avenue Monday, Feb. 20, at around 2:30 a.m. for a dispute with a weapon involved, according to the criminal complaint. Upon arrival, a man with a swollen eye, who was actively bleeding from a cut, pointed police to Ronald 29-year-old “Ronnie” Greene Jr. in his car with a gun.

Greene had allegedly assaulted the man in his bedroom before demanding a set of car keys, believing someone was trying to kill his mother, the complaint shows.

Police attempted to get Greene to surrender with no success as he backed out of the driveway and drove off down the road. Greene only made it to the 700 block of Highland Drive — not even two blocks away — before crashing and getting the car stuck on shrubs.

Greene allegedly exited the car with a rifle in hand, a gun the man he assaulted said was emptied of any ammo before Greene could take it. Tyrone Police, even with the help of Logan Township Police and State Troopers, were unable to locate Greene.

A Tyrone officer was able to get a warrant for Greene’s arrest issued when they were reportedly called back to the home on Clay Avenue around 8:15 a.m. where Greene was found hiding under a bed, the affidavit revealed.

According to the complaint, Greene refused to leave the bedroom when police commanded him to, simply telling them “I’m good right here,” next to the bed. Greene resisted arrest and managed to cause a fractured hand to an officer of the Tyrone Borough Police Department.

Ronald “Ronnie” Greene Jr. is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, harassment, simple assault, fleeing and person not to possess a firearm, among other lesser charges, court documents show.

Greene was placed in Blair County Prison, unable to post a total bail of $125,000.