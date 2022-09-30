CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested a suspect they believe killed a 19-year-old Ferndale woman along the 600 block of Wood Street in Johnstown on New Year’s Day.

Police arrested 21-year-old Qwante Nyjil Rose, of Johnstown, on Friday and charged him with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person for the deadly shooting of Jaydin Sanderson. Rose was arrested back in March for an unrelated shooting and police pursuit, as well.

Qwante Rose mugshot via Cambria County Prison

Jaydin Sanderson

Sanderson was found in the driver’s seat of her father’s black sedan slumped over into the passenger side with a gunshot wound to her head, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. She was found at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1. Investigators believed her body had been there for several hours before she was located.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said that Sanderson was completing her high school education and was working part-time at an area hospital.

Rose’s preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place Oct. 13.

There have been 10 homicides so far this year in the Johnstown area, which includes Sanderson. Many of these cases remain unsolved.

“This can’t become the new normal,” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in a May press conference.

Anyone with any information on the homicide cases can do so by calling Cambria County’s non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.