ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire set in an apartment building has led to arson charges against an Altoona man Thursday morning.

Joshua Winslow, 41 (Blair County Prison)

Joshua Winslow, 41, is facing various charges, including arson, after allegedly starting a fire in the living room of an apartment in a complex overnight.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the apartment building, 2710 Walnut Avenue, around 12:36 a.m. on Nov. 2. Police said they spotted Winslow quickly walking away from the building and he was detained by other responding officers.

When going inside the building, officers noted they could see and smell the smoke from the hallway before going into the apartment. Once inside, police said there was burnt debris in the middle of the living room, the complaint shows.

A woman at Winslow’s apartment said they got into an argument after he got home from drinking at a local bar. According to her account, Winslow unraveled a roll of paper towels and lit it on fire, dropping it on the living room floor. He then allegedly went and got cleaning chemicals and tried dumping them on the fire almost as an accelerant, the complaint reads.

The woman said she tried to stomp out the fire, according to the complaint. She told police that Winslow then got some water and finished putting out the fire. She claimed he then yelled and screamed before leaving the building.

Police noted in the complaint that this was the second time they were called about Winslow that night. The first time was for a dispute between him and the woman where he allegedly made comments about burning down the building.

When interviewed, police said that Winslow admitted to setting the fire, however, he claimed to have only set fire to two napkins, not a whole roll of paper towels. Police said the evidence showed otherwise, according to the complaint. Officers also said they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Winslow was arraigned Thursday morning on charges of arson, risking a catastrophe, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and public drunkenness.

Winslow was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $150,000.