ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police arrested a man and continue to investigate after a Ford SUV that was reported stolen was found, leading to a crash on Thanksgiving.

Police reported they were called to the area of 11th Street and Lexington Avenue on Thanksgiving evening for a reported crash around 7:45 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, when police arrived they found two people helping 18-year-old Brian Furman from the crash. The two then fled from the area. One man was described as a Black man in an orange ski mask. Furman was subsequently taken to UPMC Altoona.

Police spoke with Furman who said the SUV was driven to City Hall Commons by a Black man he only knows by a nickname earlier that day, according to the complaint. He reportedly told police that a woman he knows was in the car and an underage girl was driving at the time of the crash.

Furman allegedly told police they were driving in Altoona and looking to buy weed when a white truck began to chase them. The white truck was reportedly driven by the family of the person who reported the Ford SUV as stolen.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Furman now faces conspiracy and receiving stolen property charges. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.