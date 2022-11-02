(WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is behind bars after allegedly running home improvement scams in Cambria and Blair counties, according to police.

Police said that 49-year-old Kelvin Morales, of Patton, was arrested by Patton Borough police after a couple came forward that a $400 check came back to them as a $2,400 check back in September.

According to multiple court documents, Morales reportedly told a Cambria County couple that he could do work on their chimney for $800 and required half the payment upfront. The couple said they later discovered that a “2” was added to the check to read $2,400 with “two hundred two thousand four hund .00” in the written part, written overtop the original amount.

It was noted that Morales was able to cash the check through a mobile app.

According to more court documents, before this incident, Morales was being investigated for similar crimes in Blair County.

Logan Township police also reported they were investigating Morales over taking thousands of dollars in a similar fashion and using a bank app to deposit the fraudulent checks in Blair County.

Morales was served for his Blair County charges but has yet to be arraigned while he is currently in Cambria County Prison.