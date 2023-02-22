CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An arrest has been made in the early February robbery of the Fuel On convenience store in Chester Hill Borough, state police report.

Craig Hauke-Miller, 35 (Clearfield County Prison)

Court documents show that Craig Hauke-Miller, 35, of Lemont, is facing felony charges of robbery, theft, and receiving stolen property after being arrested for his alleged involvement in the burglary on the morning of February 6, making off with nearly $7,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Troopers were alerted of a panic alarm that was triggered at the Fuel On on Walton Street at around 7:10 a.m. Through the investigation, police discovered Haukee-Miller had visited the store multiple times before the robbery happened.

Hauke-Miller was allegedly seen by state police on security footage playing the PA Skills games until he got a winning ticket to claim, then he watched the employee closely as they cashed him out, according to the complaint. Miller did this twice, troopers report, and at one point he was seen outside of the building and watching an employee count money through the window.

Hauke-Miller was also reportedly seen pushing past the employee with what troopers said looked like a can of mace or pepper spray before taking a green bank bag of cash and grabbing $10s and $20s from just one of the registers before running off, the complaint shows.

Investigators said they were able to identify Hauke-Miller from a previous interaction with state police and by locating a photo on his Facebook of him wearing the same grey “Carhart” top as in the security video.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Troopers located Hauke-Miller’s silver Dodge Dakota with a broken fog light and toolbox in the bed, as reportedly seen in security footage, however, the cab was now painted black and the bed of the truck was cut up into 11 different pieces.

A friend of Hauke-Miller’s allegedly told police that he was asked to help him dispose of the truck. Troopers noted that the same man told them Hauke-Miller said about a month ago that he was going to rob the Fuel On store.

Hauke-Miller, who made off with a total of $6,925, was arraigned and placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.