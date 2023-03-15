STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the stars of the hit TV show Arrested Development, David Cross, is bringing his comedy tour to State College and Pittsburgh this June.

Cross, who starred as Tobias Fünke in Arrested Development, alongside Jason Bateman, is about to kick off his “Worst Daddy in the World” tour in Iowa and recently added more dates, bringing him to Pennsylvania for two days.

The State Theatre is State College will host the Scary Movie 2 star on June 16 before he heads to Roxian Theatre in Pittsburgh on June 17.

Tickets for both shows go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. March 17. For tickets and more information, you can click here. Please note, Cross’ website shows that this tour is for those 18 and older.

Cross himself has a slew of movie, TV, stand-up, and cartoon voice credits on his IMDb page. The star recently debuted in the super popular Netflix show “Umbrella Academy” for its final season.