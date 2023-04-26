CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The arts are blossoming this weekend in Ebensburg for the 25th showing of Art in Bloom.

The event committee has put together nearly 200 pieces of artwork to be displayed at the Cambria County Courthouse. Not only will live demonstrations be available but a raffle will also be held for a chance to win one of nine local pieces of artwork.

Free and open to the public, Art in Bloom exhibits are imaginative interpretations of selected works. There will also be family activities for younger guests. Admission to Art in Bloom is free.

April 29 & April 30, 2023

Saturday, 12 to 6 pm

Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm

If you are interested in your own artwork being shown, you just have to apply and reach out to the Ebensburg borough. All ages are welcome, and this year the youngest artist is only 4 years old.

Visit Ebensburg borough online for more information.