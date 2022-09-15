BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council will be holding their annual self guided Art Walk on Friday evening.

The walk will feature artwork, paintings, music and more by several local artists and musicians including Kathy McIntire, Alice Moist, Marie Little, Donna Housel, Michelle McLoota, Brian Ford and Amy Croft. The gardens of the Baechle Residence, Boland Residence and Kroko Residence will also be available.

Works, galleries and performances can be seen and heard in buildings, doorways and storefronts. Some art will also be available for sale.

The family friendly event is free and will take place throughout Hollidaysburg from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is no cost to apply or participate.

A map of all art exhibits and musical performances can be found on the Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council’s Facebook page.