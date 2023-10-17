SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new business opened its doors to the community of Saint Marys, bringing hand-crafted items to the area.

Calypso & Company, located at 724 Washington Street, had its official opening on Oct. 14. The artisan market offers a wide array of hand-crafted items including from local vendors, blacksmith items and furniture. They also offer soaps, hand lotions and boutique clothes.

“It is very exciting. We don’t have anything like this even around even in the counties, you know, beside us. So for people to have the opportunity to come down and buy things that are locally made and uniquely different is really nice to have that opportunity,” Miranda Whiteman, owner of Calypso & Company, said.

Claypso & Company

Claypso & Company

Claypso & Company

Whiteman started the business based on inspiration from when she lived in New York and on the fact that she and her family are also crafters. Everything in the market is locally made, and Whiteman said that there are plans to expand out to Elk County one day.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

There is a wine-tasting area that will be opening up to the community in the coming weeks where people can sample and buy locally-made wine.

For more information on Calypso & Company, visit their Facebook.