STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An artist stopped by the Old Main Frame Shop & Gallery on Friday to unveil a new work of art.

You might recognize Tom Mosser’s work, “A Golden Retriever at the Museum”. That style of painting was the inspiration for his most recent work titled, “A Lion at the Museum.”

Tom is a graduate of Penn State, where he majored in fine arts, and he plans to give a portion of the sales of his paintings back to the university.

“I want the university to benefit from this,” Mosser said. “It’s my school, it’s where my parents met. It’s why I’m here, because of Penn State. It could be involving academia, it could be involving maybe the new football stadium renovation.”

“It’d be a good way to give back to the university,” Mosser added.

You can purchase pints of his painting starting on Monday, Nov. 20 at the Old Main Frame Shop & Gallery (2766 W College Ave Suite 100) or you can order through their website.