EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Local artists have been showing off their work all weekend long at the Arts In Bloom Art Show in Ebensburg.

This is the 25th year of the event for artists to give local artists a chance to feature their work and sell it too. Visitors can tour the displays and watch demonstrations from artists who show their process step by step.

Over 200 pieces of art filled the hallways of the Cambria County Courthouse for the free event. It is put on by the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership.

Karli Hazlett, the owner of Artistry From Scratch specializes in wood-burning designs and portraits upon request. Sunday afternoon she showed visitors her process as she burned a flower design into a charcuterie board.

“I chose a simple subject that may only take me two hours give or take,” Hazlett said. “But other pieces I’ve done can take up to ten to twenty hours.”

This is Hazlett’s first time at the event and said she loves showing her process and being able to share her work on her website for people.