ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — ArtsAltoona is set to hold its Summer Art Market this July featuring unique vendors, live music, and fun for all ages.

The Summer Art Market takes place July 8 from 2 to 7 p.m. outdoors in their parking lot at the ArtsAltoona Center at 2212 6th Avenue (the old Simpson Temple)

The local art festival is said to be featuring over 20 unique artisan vendors selling their art in a variety of mediums, including jewelry, ceramics, home décor, paintings, textiles, clothing, bath and body products, seasonal gifts and décor, and lots of original artwork and other creations!

ArtsAltoona will also be selling Family Coloring Books, created in collaboration with local artists and sponsors from our community!

Live music is slated for the event featuring:

Bill Wandersee

Evan Wandersee

Christian Douglas

Ole Uncle Tim

Nate Gates

This event is free for the public to attend and browse.

Here’s what ArtsAltoona said about their Summer Art Market event.

“ArtsAltoona is excited to once again give local artists and small business owners the opportunity to sell their handcrafted artisan products and showcase their art to members of our local community. We began our Art Market series in Spring 2021 and have held seasonal events since then. The artists are given promotion through ArtsAltoona on social media and in our weekly newsletter and the chance to meet and connect with the public through their art. ArtsAltoona’s mission is to connect people with the arts to strengthen our communities, and we want the members of our community to come together in celebration of local art! This is a FREE event.”

ArtsAltoona Center has a parking lot and grass lawn. Parking is in the building lot and marked surrounding lots as well as street parking around the neighborhood.

For more information, you can check out ArtsAltoona on Facebook or email lklevan@artsaltoona.org