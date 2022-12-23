CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The combination of the freezing air and high-speed winds is creating outages all across the region.

First Energy is reporting almost 900 affected homes in Clearfield County, but there’s hope for those left in the cold.

Clearfield Borough’s Mayor Mason Strouse said he knew he had to do something to help people in this winter storm.

“A lot of people will be without a heating source this evening or a very minimal heating source, so we just want to be able to open it up to the public,” Strouse said.

That is why the doors for Trinity United Methodist Church, in downtown Clearfield, are open for a warming shelter.

“I was like, oh we can do this overnight, and we’ve got supplies for breakfast in the morning,” Trinity United Methodist Church Pastor TJ McCabe said.

The church has beds, a TV to watch some Christmas movies on, and plans on serving breakfast in the morning. The only thing they ask in return is some volunteer work.

“We need some helping hands,” McCabe said. “And so we’ve started reaching out to the other churches in the area to get some volunteers for that. And anyone who would be willing to help us out overnight or in the morning, we’d really appreciate that.”

Anyone is welcome to stay at the church overnight until 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

“Hopefully we can just be there for the people who show up, however few or however many that is,” Strouse added.

And help for those out in the cold may go beyond just tonight.

“Tonight, if there’s people, anyone who needs a coat, hopefully we’ll have those types of needs for them as well,” McCabe said.

If you are not in Clearfield, there are numerous other warming stations open across the area such as local churches, fire departments, ect. A list can be found below:

Clearfield County:

Hyde Fire Department – 1618 Washington Avenue, Hyde. Asked to contact Lori Baldwin at (814)-592-6043 or message their Facebook account.

Fire-Rescue 41- 12211 Bennetts Valley Highway, Penfield

Treasure Lake Church -1427 Bay Road, DuBois

Mahaffey fire department – 958 Market Street, Mahaffey

Jefferson County:

Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company – 219 Elk Run, Punxsutawney. Asked to send a message before going.

Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department – 5005 Ramseytown Road, Knox Dale. Asked to contact their Facebook page or member ahead of time.

Centre County:

Port Matilda Fire Co. 15 – 101 East Plank Road, Port Matilda

Somerset County: