BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Ashlan Clark announced on Friday, Jan. 6 that she will be a candidate for Bedford County District Attorney in this year’s upcoming election.

“Serving as District Attorney would be an incredible honor and privilege. I would take great

pride in representing this office and the citizens of Bedford County,” Clark said.

The current District Attorney, Lesley Childers-Pott is not seeking another term.

“About a year ago I discussed it with my family and made the decision not to seek another term,” Childers-Pott said. “I’ve done my best to represent the citizens of my home county in the time I’ve been in office. In those years, my family has patiently tolerated me being available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for anything related to my office. It is time my family comes first. “

Clark says she looks forward to speaking with voters about their concerns and to share

her vision and goals that include “providing a voice for victims of crime and protection to the

community through zealous, ethical, and effective investigations and prosecutions.”

“I am looking forward to returning to the Bedford County District Attorney’s Office as

the District Attorney. There must be more accountability for those individuals who are bringing

drugs into the area and committing crimes of violence against members of our community. I am

prepared to work tirelessly with law enforcement to hold these offenders accountable and keep

the community safe,” Clark added.

Clark, the daughter of Jan and Kim Clark, was born and raised in Bedford County and is

excited to continue her legal career in this community. A 2004 graduate of Northern Bedford

County High School, Clark studied Communication and Political Science at the University of

Pittsburgh before obtaining her Juris Doctorate from Duquesne University School of Law.

Clark has experience on both sides of the courtroom having worked both as a prosecutor

and criminal defense attorney during her legal career. Clark has practiced before dozens of

judges across central and western Pennsylvania for cases ranging from speeding tickets to first-degree murder trials.

This diverse background provides her with a unique perspective that she believes will make her a better prosecutor. Clark worked as an intern for the Bedford County District Attorney’s Office and was appointed to Assistant District Attorney upon passing the bar exam. She served as an Assistant District Attorney from 2013-2015.