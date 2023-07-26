CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At least one person has died and five others were rushed to the hospital after an early morning fire in Westmont Borough, the fire chief confirmed.

A total of eight departments were called to an early morning house fire on the 200 block of Fayette Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 26.

While details are limited, the Westmont Fire Chief said that multiple rescues were made, but at least one person had died from the fire. Five others were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

According to Cambria County 911, the eight fire crews were assisted by more than eight other EMS and medical crews.

