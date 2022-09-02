CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an update on Friday, Sept. 2 for its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College.

Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists can expect the following the week of September 5:

From Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5, Atherton Street will remain open.

No work will take place on Monday, September 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

On Tuesday, September 6, motorists will find Atherton Street closed in both directions between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue to continue sewer system upgrades. The Beaver Avenue intersection will remain open. The Atherton Street (Downtown) Eastbound Detour and Atherton Street (Downtown) Westbound Detour will be in effect during this time.

The right through lane and right turn lane on College Avenue will be closed. All traffic will use the left through lane whether they are continuing straight on College Avenue or turning right onto Atherton Street. Flaggers will be present to keep traffic moving.

The Graduate State College will remain accessible from Beaver Avenue on Tuesday, September 6.

On Wednesday and Thursday, September 6 and 7, there will be daylight lane closures regulated with flaggers (no detours). One crew will be working between College Avenue and Railroad Avenue. A second crew will be working near Westerly Parkway.

There is potential for a crew to work on Thursday between Beaver Avenue and West Nittany Avenue. Traffic control would feature daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers.

For all sidewalk closures, various pedestrian detours may be used. The primary crossing point during sewer upgrades will be at the intersections of Atherton Street and College Avenue and Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue. Please be aware that the detour routes will be fluid depending on where crews are working and may need to be adjusted.

All lanes will remain open from 6:00 A.M. Friday, September 8 through 6:00 A.M. Monday, September 12—due to the Penn State home football game.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.