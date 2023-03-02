BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Good news Bedford County residents, if you have AT&T you may now be able to use their 5G services.

AT&T announced Thursday that they’ve added a mobile broadband site in Alum Bank to expand their coverage and capacity in the area. The new site has improved coverage in Alum Bank and along State Routes 56 and 96.

So why is this important? Well, this broadband site will immediately bring faster speeds to residents, businesses and visitors in Bedford County.

In addition, this enhancement also brings Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is a nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet.

FirstNet is for public safety purposes, giving first responders and those dedicated to public safety a high-speed dedicated broadband network.

“At AT&T, we’re continuing to invest in our mobile broadband network in counties and communities across the Commonwealth to make connections easier for residents, visitors, businesses and first responders throughout Pennsylvania,” David Kerr, President of AT&T Pennsylvania. “These investments add to the quality of life, commercial vitality, innovative spirit and economic competitiveness of the state.”

From 2019-2021, AT&T invested over $1 billion in both wired and wireless networks across the Commonwealth.