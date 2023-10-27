ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who was accused of murdering another man in April is now facing an attempted homicide charge for stabbing two inmates at the Blair County Prison.

The charges were filed against 51-year-old Raymond Oechsle Jr. who was arraigned Friday afternoon. He’s charged with criminal homicide, four counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts of assault by prisoner and seven other related misdemeanor charges.

Raymond Oechsle Jr., 51, of Altoona. Image provided by the Blair County Prison.

According to the Blair County District Attorney’s Office, Oechsle was seen on prison cameras stabbing two inmates on Thursday, Oct. 19 using a toothbrush that was sharpened to a point.

He allegedly stabbed the first inmate multiple times in the face. After the first inmate fell to the floor, Oechsle then turned his attention to the second inmate who was lying on a bed in an open cell.

According to the DA’s Office, Oechsle went into the cell and stabbed the second inmate multiple times on his bunk for 30 seconds before officers responded. The second inmate was taken to UPMC Pittsburgh after suffering numerous stab wounds mostly around the eyes and forehead.

A preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Nov. 14.

Oechsle had previously been convicted in federal court of assault with intent to commit murder for stabbing another federal inmate 22 times with homemade shanks. He served 20 years in federal prison, according to the DA’s Office.

Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks is seeking the death penalty against Oechsle in a separate homicide case where Oechsle was accused of killing Christopher Helsel, 42.

Oechsle was arrested on April 26 after Altoona police discovered Helsel’s body inside Oechsle’s apartment, according to a criminal complaint. Oechsle had allegedly lived with Helsel’s body for three days before officers found him. Investigators said Helsel had been stabbed over 98 times in his chest, torso, head, face and eyes.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

While awaiting trial on the murder case, Oechsle allegedly wrote letters that he gave to another inmate in which he expressed enjoying stabbing people to death. According to the DA’s Office, he said in the letters that stabbing people to death is “more exciting than death.”

Further details will be added as they become available. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated.