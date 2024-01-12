UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – A State College-based landlord is now prohibited from charging student tenants an administrative fee against their security deposit.

Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on Friday that her office has reached a settlement with Greek Housing Services, Inc. in a civil action alleging that the landlord company was unlawfully charging students an administrative fee each semester.

According to court documents, Greek Housing Services charged students an amount ranging from $22 to $67.50 each semester as an “Office Time” fee beginning in 2017. These charges violate the Landlord Tenant Act and the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, according to the attorney general.

Also stated in court documents, Greek Housing Services was collecting anywhere from $800 to $1,000 from security deposits without providing students with detailed information about the actual damages charged against them.

Greek Housing Services has agreed to pay $10,000 in restitution to be disbursed among tenants that were impacted by these practices.

Those who resided in properties owned or managed by Greek Housing Services between 2017 and 2021 that were charged an administrative fee should submit a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Greek Housing Services owns the houses located at 328 Fairmount Ave. and 329 Fairmount Ave in State College. It manages the property located at 420 East Prospect Ave. also in State College. These houses were often used as Greek Life houses for Penn State chapters of fraternities including Kappa Sigma, Alpha Phi Delta, Alpha Sigma Phi and Sigma Alpha Mu.

Complaints must be filed before March 18.