BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for an ATV that was stolen from a garage in Harrison Township in October.

Sometime between Oct. 16 at midnight and Oct. 19 at 8:40 p.m., a black and blue 1990 Suzuki LT 250 Sierra ATV was stolen from a garage located on a property at the 6500 block of Allegheny Road. There is no known suspect at this time, according to troopers.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Poice in Bedford at 814-623-6133.