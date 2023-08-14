ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mayor Matt Pacifico is declaring August 14 as “814 Day” in the city to highlight the area’s local culture and flare.

The Mayor announced the proclamation on Studio 814 Monday morning. Pacifico said Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar came to him and asked him about it a few months ago when he said he was already thinking about a similar idea.

He said he loved the idea, and it reminded him of “412 Day,” which is celebrated every April 12 in Pittsburgh.

“Everybody in Pittsburgh really gets behind that,” Mayor Pacifico said. “I thought that that would be really cool that if we could do something like that here and really try to embrace our 814 area code.”

Pacifico said in the proclamation that 814 isn’t just an area code.

“It’s a community of creative, big-hearted people who band together in times of joy and times of need and celebrate the things that make the city of Altoona special,” Pacifico said. “Whether that’s a visit to Baker Mansion, a cone at The Meadows, or a stroll on the Penn State Altoona campus.”