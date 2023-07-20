DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new Mexican eatery is set to open up in DuBois from a chain that has a spot in St. Marys and Punxsy.

Taco Inc. Mexican Bar and Grille will be opening up another location in DuBois along Route 219 on Liberty Boulevard, where the old Peking Restaurant used to be. The bar and grille will feature authentic Mexican food and a full margarita bar.

“I love getting people, especially people who say they don’t like Mexican and they come in because they know me or they see pictures or something and then they try something and they’re like wow that was really good,” Manager and Part Owner Gina Tamburlin said.

There’s no word on when the opening date is right now — just that they’re “coming soon” — but the DuBois location will join the company’s other spots in St. Marys, Punxsutawney, Clarion, and more.