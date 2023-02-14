JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Black History Month celebrates accomplishments and achievements of Black men and women across the globe, it’s also meant to bring awareness to the continued fight for equality.

History of racial injustice is unfortunately found in every corner of America. One such instance happened some 40 years before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech and it’s had a profound impact on our area.

One hundred years ago, Johntown’s Mayor made headlines around the world with the Rosedale Banishment that happened in September 1923 after a Black man killed four police officers in a shootout.

Up for re-election, the mayor took advantage of the outrage that many white residents harbored over the incident.

“He decided that any black or brown people who had been in the city less than seven years were to be banished from Johnstown and more than 2,000 African-Americans and Mexican-Americans left town and it impacted the community of black folks you have here today,” President of Johnstown NAACP Alan Cashaw said.

The mayor’s edict also banned Black and Hispanic people from moving to Johnstown and barred blacks in the city from gathering, except for church. The local chapter of Ku Klux Klan showed support for Mayor Joseph Cauffiel’s actions by lighting the foggy night sky with 14 burning crosses spread across the hills surrounding Johnstown.

“So not a good day — not a good mark in the history of Johnstown. Johnstown had people of color living here probably since pre-1804,” Cashaw continued.

The banishment stripped the city of a third of its Black population. Settling in an area near the Rosedale coke plant, the Black population lived on Johnstown’s fringes in squalid, often dangerous and violent conditions.

“So what ended up happening was the entire black community was blamed for the actions of one criminal within it.” Cody McDevitt, author, Banished in Johnstown, racist backlash in Pennsylvania

Author Cody McDevitt published “Banished in Johnstown, racist backlash in Pennsylvania” in 2020, telling a story that was mostly unknown. He points out that thanks to a local newspaper and Pittsburgh’s Black press, the story made headlines around the world. Pennsylvania’s Governor soon interceded and within weeks, the tide of public opinion turned against the Mayor.

“People in Johnstown were cognizant of their image — as a lot of white people are cognizant of their image — and they wanted to be known as a tolerant city. No one wants to be known as a vicious racist,” McDevitt said.

One hundred years later, the incident reverberates today

“Because future wealth left the city with these folks as well as future business owners left the city.” President of Johnstown NAACP Alan Cashaw

There were consequences that play an undeniable role in the state of the city a century later.

“And had they come to Johnstown, who knows what kind of economic growth we could have had and also what kind of cultural growth would we have had. What kind of music would have emerged? What kind of sports figures would have emerged? And then what kind of investment would have been put into the community as these people would have come. But they didn’t, because of this incident,” McDevitt said.

A historical marker is planned for the area of the Rosedale settlement near the Hinckston Run Trail with ceremonies to remember. The event is planned for later this year.