ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police said authorities are searching for a wanted man who’s believed to be homeless in the Altoona area.

RL Banks, 36 (Altoona Police Department)

RL Banks, 36, is said to be wanted by multiple agencies. He currently has active warrants through Altoona, Blair County Sheriffs, Cumberland County Sheriffs and the state of New Jersey.

Altoona police said it’s believed that Banks is in the Altoona area and may be homeless. He’s identifiable by his face tattoos.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blanks is asked to contact Altoona Police or call 911.