BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A business in Bedford County was heavily damaged after a morning fire closed a section of Route 30.

At least seven fire departments were sent to an auto repair shop at 7266 Lincoln Highway in Bedford Township around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Crews were able to extinguish the fire after an hour and a half and no injuries were reported.

No cars inside the shop were damaged but the fire caused extensive damage to the building. However, the shop was not a total loss. A state fire marshall will be investigating to determine the cause.

A section of Lincoln Highway on Route 30 was closed for the fire. The closure started at the intersection of Country Ridge Road and Wolfsburg Road on Route 30. The roadway has reopened.

