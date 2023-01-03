CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Law enforcement officers deal with many difficult cases that sometimes provide traumatic experiences, but a program started by a police department in Centre County looks to help ease the burden that those officers may carry.

The “Badge to Badge” program was created by Ferguson Township police detectives Brian Wakefield and Caleb Clouse. The two started the program after realizing the burden that officers may carry and hope that it will help connect those to others who have shared similar experiences.

Members of the Ferguson, Patton, Spring, State College, Bellefonte, and the Centre County Sheriff’s Office can connect to one another through a phone hotline that’s given out only to county law enforcement departments.

Trainings for the “Badge to Badge” program are held every year by Ferguson Township police. In 2022, a week-long training was held at the municipal building and had attendees from law enforcement departments across Pennsylvania, including two from Maryland.

For more information about the Badge to Badge program can be found online at Ferguson Township’s website.