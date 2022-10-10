ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona.

This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop.

The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The restaurant will carry an all-day breakfast and more lunch options than the Tyrone location. Owner Andy Hoover said they’d keep the same sandwich specials as well, but there will be an addition of two comfort dishes.

The restaurant had a three-week soft opening for the residents, and Hoover said the response was positive. He believes the Altoona market will respond well to the fresh baked goods and savory items.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“The convenience of right off the boulevard, we’re not far away. I think they will be excited to have our fresh cheesesteaks, our fresh subs,” Hoover said. “The quality of food we bring to the area is very hard to find with consistency. I definitely feel Altoona is going to do well for us.”