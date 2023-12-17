ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Although New Year’s Eve is two weeks away, for Baker Mansion, 2023 is already over.

The museum held their last tour for the year on Sunday, before closing for the winter season.

“It’s always sad to close the museum. When I say the house goes dark, it goes dark. We cover all the furniture to protect it. The piano is silent. The shutters are closed until May. So, we had a very good year, but we’ll be excited to open again in 2024,” said Julia Schokker, Treasurer of the Blair County Historical Society.

The mansion will be taking down a few exhibits and replacing them with new ones.

The Italian Heritage, 19th Century Toy Room, and Two Centuries of Bridal Fashion will be put away in storage to make room for others. Two Centuries of Bridal Fashion was a staple at the mansion for two years. It raked in over $2,000 for the museum.

“We have out of state visitors who are very interested in the house, and they would not notice whether we are changing our exhibits. For local residents, we have to change the house up, and do rotating exhibits so that we show off more Blair County history, but also make it interesting so that if they’ve seen the Baker mansion a year or two later, there’s more to see,” Schokker said.

When the museum reopens, there will be two brand new exhibits for visitors to enjoy; the German Heritage Experience and the African American Heritage Experience will join the historical mansion.

Staff at the Blair County Historical Society are also hoping that people will donate to the mansion to help cover operating expenses and basic maintenance. Recently, there were lightning rods installed to protect the building from lightning strikes and fire. An exterior staircase was also added as an additional fire escape.

“The hardest months for us are when we’re closed which is December to May, and in those months our utility bills still go,” Schokker said.

To donate to the museum, or see the upcoming exhibits for the new year visit their website.

The museum reopens Memorial Day weekend in 2024.