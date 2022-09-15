CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bald Eagle Area School District is in the process of building a new field for its varsity softball team on school grounds.

The field is expected to match the baseball field, with a scoreboard, dugouts and a two-story press box.

“I can have three varsity events going on in the spring: a track meet, a baseball game and at the softball field,” Athletic Director Doug Dyke said. “I’m sure logistically it’d get a little crazy but it’ll be nice to have all the varsity teams here on one site.”

Dyke said the project was put at the forefront following a civil rights complaint related to Title IX.

The softball team was previously the only team to travel off-site for their home games, playing at the Milesburg Little League Complex.

“It came to fruition quicker because of that to meet the agreement made by the school district and the party involved,” Dyke said.

The project is being carried out entirely by local contractors.

“We always try to keep our design team, our consultants locally because it is important,” Project Manager Anthony Grace said.

The field is expected to be complete in November and ready for play by next season.