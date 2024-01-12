CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The superintendent of Bald Eagle Area School District is moving schools.

Superintendent Curt Whitesel said he is accepting the superintendent position at Hollidaysburg Area School District.

In a statement to WTAJ, Whitesel said he will be remaining at Bald Eagle until the early part of April, per his current contract. He said the biggest factor for the move is the opportunity to lead what he calls a “premiere school district.”

“It’s not often in a person’s career an opportunity to lead a district such as HASD, so when that opportunity presents itself, you have to consider the possibility,” Whitesel said. “It has always been a goal of mine to lead a larger district and be part of something spectacular, HASD fits that goal perfectly.”

In a Facebook post, the Bald Eagle Board of Directors said they are entering into the process of searching for the district’s new superintendent.