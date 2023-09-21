JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s a dogs day out! Bandshell Bark returns to Roxbury Park after a minor set-back.

The 15th Annual Bandshell Bark will take place Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Roxbury Bandshell in Johnstown.

Pups and their people are invited to strut their stuff down the Red Carpet followed by a walk around the park. The walk ends with the Finish Line Festival complete with refreshments, vendors and opportunities to get some pics with your pooch.

There will also be a chance for your dog to take home the title of cutest canine, most mannered, most talented or best barker. And for our fashionista friends, there will be a costume contest.

The event will feature Weiner dog and Weiner dog wannabe races starting at noon.

Registration for the event is currently available. Tickets are $10 ahead of the event or $15 on the day of. All registered participants in the dog walk will receive a bandanna for their dog.

For an additional donation of $12, you will get a 15th Annual Bandshell Bark commemorative t-shirt.

Proceeds from this event benefit the continued preservation of the Roxbury Park Bandshell with a portion of proceeds going to the Johnstown Police K-9 Unit, Humane Society of Cambria County and Humane Society of Somerset County.

The event was initially scheduled for Sept. 9 but was postponed due to rain. If the event is postponed again due to weather, the next rain date will be Sept. 30.