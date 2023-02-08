STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An international film festival focused on outdoor storytelling is making its way to State College for the 20th year.

On March 24 and 25, the Sierra Club Moshannon Group will be showing this year’s Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival at The State Theatre.

The first festival began in Banff, Alberta. The festival’s annual World Tour now reaches over 40 countries and brings mountain films to an audience of over 550,000 worldwide in approximately 550 locations.

Different award-winning short films will be shown each night.

The theme for this year is supporting the community, and shopping locally. Organizers are using the festival to highlight local businesses with a new gift certificate incentive.

“Because we want our members to think about shopping local, we’re going to be, they’re donating gift certificates to their stores,” Coordinator Kelly Forrest said. “You can go in and pick whatever you want out but then you’re visiting the store and seeing what we have to offer here locally.”

A one-night ticket is $24 per person and a two-night ticket is $40 per person. If you’re interested in going, tickets can be purchased at The State Theatre or on The State Theatre’s website.