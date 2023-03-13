STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — 50 high school and 10 college scholar-athletes were honored Sunday afternoon at the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Central Pennsylvania Chapter’s annual banquet.

Athletes and their families filled the ballroom at the Penn Stater Hotel where they were treated to free food and recognition for their accomplishments. There to offer an inspirational speech was two-time Super Bowl champion and Penn State All-American Stephen Wisniewski.

“Sports are really fun right and a lot of times that’s more fun than studying for school,” Wisniewski said. “I mean it is let’s be honest, but I always try to tell them man you’re only going to be an athlete for a short period of time in your life. But what you do in the classroom is going to carry you a lot further than your athletic career will.”

Each athlete was nominated by their coaches for their leadership on the field as well as in the classroom.

“I mean I love the sport of football and this to me is an opportunity to honor them, to celebrate their accomplishments and what they’ve done,” Wisniewski said. “I mean I understand firsthand how much it takes to be a successful football player, a successful athlete and also to do community service along with that.”

For seniors ready to take their playing career to the next level, it offers an opportunity to reflect on what they have achieved.

“It’s a pleasure just to come to this prestigious banquet after all of the hard work and everything in the offseason and throughout the season,” Southern Huntingdon High School Quarterback and Shippensburg University Commit Nate Myers said. “It’s just a pleasure to be here.”