BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A barn in Tyrone Township caught fire and multiple crews had to be called to the scene.

The barn is located at 141 Bear Claw Lane, which is just off Quarry Road. The fire started sometime on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to firefighters, the fire is under control and no one was injured during the fire.

As of 6:00 p.m. crews were still soaking the hotspots and they’ve brought in an excavator to start tearing down some of the walls of the barn.

